Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Stock Price Up 10.9%

Shares of Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY – Get Free Report) rose 10.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.31 and last traded at $10.31. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.
Stabilus Stock Up 10.9 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.31.
About Stabilus
Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.
