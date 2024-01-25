Stephens Reiterates Overweight Rating for Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $61.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 19.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Independent Bank Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTX opened at $50.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 1.39. Independent Bank Group has a 52-week low of $28.81 and a 52-week high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.10.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $116.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.83 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Independent Bank Group by 23.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,042,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,539,000 after purchasing an additional 576,836 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 12.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,711,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,792,000 after acquiring an additional 414,666 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,711,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 18.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,138,000 after acquiring an additional 313,039 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 68.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 730,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,220,000 after acquiring an additional 298,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

