Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Price Target to $6.50

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 109.00% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Down 3.7 %

CLNE stock opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 2.11.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $95.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.91 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 21.56% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNE. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 48.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 21,391 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 848,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 40,120 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 16.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 55.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 83,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 29,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,272,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,745,000 after acquiring an additional 115,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Fuels

(Get Free Report)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.