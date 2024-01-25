Stifel Nicolaus Increases IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Price Target to $215.00

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $214.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.67.

Get IDEX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IDEX

IDEX Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of IEX opened at $205.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.11. IDEX has a 52 week low of $183.76 and a 52 week high of $240.15.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.23. IDEX had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $793.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEX will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in IDEX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IDEX

(Get Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.