Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target to $37.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 24.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RRC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Range Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $29.78 on Tuesday. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $37.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.82.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. Range Resources had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $648.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $933,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,779.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRC. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,351 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,059,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1,102.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 151,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 139,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

