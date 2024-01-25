Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Price Target to $82.00

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VLTO. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veralto has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Get Veralto alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Veralto

Veralto Stock Performance

NYSE:VLTO opened at $76.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Veralto has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $89.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.18.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Veralto will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veralto

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,869,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,498,000. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,366,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,531,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,260,000.

Veralto Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water supply services. The company offers water treatment solutions that sources water to the consumers and back into the water cycle. It also provides printers, instruments, software, services, and consumables for color and appearance management, packaging design and quality management, packaging converting, printing, marking and coding, and traceability applications to food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical, and industrial products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.