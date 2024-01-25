Stifel Nicolaus Trims EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Target Price to $163.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $165.00 to $163.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 45.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.27.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $112.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.63 and a 200 day moving average of $124.89. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $137.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 90,647 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $10,964,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 241,418 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,200,000 after purchasing an additional 25,823 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,152,339 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,692,000 after purchasing an additional 38,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

