StockNews.com Downgrades Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) to Sell

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Shares of Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $76.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.27. Clearside Biomedical has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $1.85.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 533.87% and a negative net margin of 1,687.74%. The company had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore bought 64,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.74 per share, with a total value of $47,630.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,050,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,436.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 100.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,475 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 56.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 39,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 14,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 14,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

