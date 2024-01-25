StockNews.com Downgrades Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) to Sell

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

CYH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

CYH stock opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $8.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average is $3.21. The firm has a market cap of $502.06 million, a P/E ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.69.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.17). Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Community Health Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Wayne T. Smith bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $2,110,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,107,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,671.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYH. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

