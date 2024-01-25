StockNews.com Downgrades Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) to Sell

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

NYSE:SMG opened at $57.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $88.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.71.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($2.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.83) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $374.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.16 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 421.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,923,770 shares in the company, valued at $852,552,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 64,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $3,385,859.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,726.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $2,848,725.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,923,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,552,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,894 shares of company stock worth $6,354,208 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Scotts Miracle-Gro

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 146.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,025.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.0% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

