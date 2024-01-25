StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ARCA biopharma Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ABIO opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. ARCA biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $2.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.91.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARCA biopharma
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABIO. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000.
ARCA biopharma Company Profile
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.
