StockNews.com Upgrades Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) to “Buy”

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Pareto Securities upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dorian LPG presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.98.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

Shares of LPG stock opened at $42.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Dorian LPG has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $49.54.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 51.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Dorian LPG will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorian LPG

In other Dorian LPG news, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $940,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,028,030.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dorian LPG news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 6,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $249,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,948,901.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $940,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,028,030.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,129 shares of company stock worth $2,755,736 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorian LPG

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 317.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 685 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

About Dorian LPG

(Get Free Report)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.