StockNews.com Upgrades Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) to “Sell”

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Performance

Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings stock opened at $191.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.92 and a 200 day moving average of $188.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.00. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 12 month low of $147.01 and a 12 month high of $311.18.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hingham Institution for Savings

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 1,872.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 14.7% during the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings during the second quarter worth approximately $11,186,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings during the second quarter worth approximately $1,917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.93% of the company’s stock.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.