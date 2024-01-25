StockNews.com Upgrades IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) to “Buy”

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on IPG Photonics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on IPG Photonics from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $98.20 on Tuesday. IPG Photonics has a 1-year low of $83.00 and a 1-year high of $141.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.96, a PEG ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.58.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.13 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 6.40%. IPG Photonics’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.71, for a total transaction of $756,607.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,246,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,539,739.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.71, for a total transaction of $756,607.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,246,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,539,739.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $70,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,434,523. Company insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth about $4,210,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the second quarter worth about $659,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.6% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 21,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the second quarter worth about $4,421,000. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.9% in the second quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

