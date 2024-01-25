StockNews.com Upgrades The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) to “Hold”

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LSXMK. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on LSXMK

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $31.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.91. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $22.24 and a 1 year high of $31.59.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter.

Insider Activity at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 543,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,311,974 shares in the company, valued at $678,953,368.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Trading of The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth about $98,203,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,793,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,286,000 after buying an additional 1,592,241 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,978,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,540,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,096,000 after buying an additional 1,208,230 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,629,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,494,000 after buying an additional 927,563 shares during the period. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Get Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.