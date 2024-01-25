Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Given New C$72.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target increased by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SLF. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Desjardins set a C$73.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$74.54.

Shares of TSE SLF opened at C$69.17 on Tuesday. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of C$60.01 and a one year high of C$70.82. The firm has a market cap of C$40.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$68.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.83, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a current ratio of 56.90.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.58 by C$0.01. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of C$2.44 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 6.8003972 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Senior Officer Jacques Jr. Goulet sold 124,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.07, for a total value of C$8,732,956.17. In related news, Senior Officer Jacques Jr. Goulet sold 124,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.07, for a total value of C$8,732,956.17. Also, Director Kevin Strain sold 15,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.69, for a total transaction of C$1,114,000.40. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

