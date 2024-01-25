Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,927 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.84% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $12,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,162 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,692 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,724 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, Director Frederick M. Hudson sold 9,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $259,150.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,083.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, Director Frederick M. Hudson sold 9,093 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $259,150.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,083.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank Mottola sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $31,224.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,806.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,203 shares of company stock valued at $513,655. Insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SUPN shares. StockNews.com raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.3 %

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 68.47 and a beta of 1.00. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $42.09.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $153.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.39 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Further Reading

