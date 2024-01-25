Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Given New $44.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.84% from the stock’s previous close.

SNV has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Synovus Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.27.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $38.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $44.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.42.

In related news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $78,180.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,817.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $675,728.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,072.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $78,180.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,086 shares in the company, valued at $423,817.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,996,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $562,536,000 after buying an additional 170,332 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,098,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,655,000 after purchasing an additional 228,708 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,702,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,530,000 after purchasing an additional 977,155 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,937,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,502,000 after purchasing an additional 941,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,784,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,994,000 after purchasing an additional 35,024 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

