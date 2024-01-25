TBH Global Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.5% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 91,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,266,000 after purchasing an additional 13,639 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 5,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 41,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,033,000 after buying an additional 14,977 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total value of $561,546.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,256,512.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,072 shares of company stock worth $6,297,103 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $170.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $490.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $123.11 and a one year high of $176.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

