TC Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 16,157 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,446% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,045 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TC Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised TC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TC Energy

TC Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in TC Energy by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 183,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 52,495 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,050,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in TC Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 275,402 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in TC Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 1,089,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,575,000 after purchasing an additional 26,711 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TRP opened at $38.42 on Thursday. TC Energy has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $43.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -640.33, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.90.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TC Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is -4,683.33%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

