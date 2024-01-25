TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.22.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TEL

TE Connectivity Stock Up 6.7 %

TEL opened at $143.63 on Thursday. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $146.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.36. The company has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.39.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 18.88%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of TE Connectivity

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,503,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,873,731,000 after buying an additional 376,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,851,648,000 after buying an additional 2,309,835 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,424,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $757,938,000 after buying an additional 92,293 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $584,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Free Report

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.