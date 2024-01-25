Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 61.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 93.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 123.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EPAM. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut EPAM Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.14.

EPAM Systems Stock Down 3.1 %

EPAM Systems stock opened at $288.80 on Thursday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.99 and a fifty-two week high of $385.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.29.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at EPAM Systems

In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,811,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total value of $2,106,709.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,710 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Stories

