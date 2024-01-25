Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in GMS were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GMS. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 41.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 32.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 29.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Get GMS alerts:

Insider Transactions at GMS

In related news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $354,350.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,034.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO George T. Hendren sold 3,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $354,350.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,034.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,396. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on GMS from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on GMS

GMS Price Performance

GMS stock opened at $80.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.77. GMS Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.93 and a 52-week high of $85.39.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

GMS Company Profile

(Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.