Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 6,299 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,299 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DLB. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 175.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 7.1% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth $2,189,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 47.6% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLB. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 45,150 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $3,828,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,339.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 45,150 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $3,828,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,339.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 8,856 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total value of $763,298.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,365.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,096 shares of company stock worth $6,956,524. 39.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE:DLB opened at $85.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.22. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.87 and a 1 year high of $91.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 0.97.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $290.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.39 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 15.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This is a boost from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 58.25%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

