Teck Resources Limited Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of $1.99 Per Share (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, January 23rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.99 per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.83 per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TECK. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.30.

Teck Resources stock opened at $39.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.80. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $32.48 and a twelve month high of $49.34.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.11%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Teck Resources by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 120,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after buying an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $498,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Teck Resources by 5,354.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 572,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,211,000 after buying an additional 562,259 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Teck Resources by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

