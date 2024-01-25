Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TECK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Teck Resources from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.30.

Teck Resources Stock Up 2.3 %

Teck Resources stock opened at $39.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.92 and its 200-day moving average is $39.80. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $32.48 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 11.78%.

Institutional Trading of Teck Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 120,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $498,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 5,354.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 572,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,211,000 after purchasing an additional 562,259 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

