Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TDY. BNP Paribas started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $495.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $515.67.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TDY

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $418.31 on Tuesday. Teledyne Technologies has a 12 month low of $364.98 and a 12 month high of $448.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $422.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $407.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.29, for a total transaction of $1,555,073.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,017,862.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $423,045.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,314,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.29, for a total value of $1,555,073.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,008 shares in the company, valued at $21,017,862.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,766 shares of company stock valued at $29,178,338. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teledyne Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Aristotle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $698,325,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $166,954,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 2,227.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $130,425,000 after buying an additional 303,619 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $140,332,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,856,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,585,342,000 after buying an additional 196,915 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.