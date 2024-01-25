Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Robert W. Stallings Acquires 5,000 Shares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $94,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 101,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,328.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $62.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.30 and a 200-day moving average of $59.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.79 and a 52 week high of $69.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.24). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $245.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TCBI. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 16,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

