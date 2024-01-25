Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) PT Raised to $57.00 at UBS Group

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at UBS Group from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 9.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $62.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.23. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $42.79 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.24). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $245.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.48 per share, for a total transaction of $332,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,811,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total value of $378,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 281,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,213,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 6,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.48 per share, for a total transaction of $332,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 285,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,811,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 25,066 shares of company stock worth $713,786 in the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

