Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TXN. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.68.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $170.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $154.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.07.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.