The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target to $51.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $39.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens raised Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Q2 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Q2 from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.47.

QTWO stock opened at $43.55 on Tuesday. Q2 has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -31.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.52.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $154.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.07 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 7,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $345,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 504,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,714,605. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $110,128.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 201,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,628,122.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 7,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $345,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,714,605. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,133 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Q2 by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,368,000 after purchasing an additional 487,111 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Q2 by 37.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,992,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,892 shares during the period. North Reef Capital Management LP raised its stake in Q2 by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,070,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,799,000 after purchasing an additional 362,227 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Q2 by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,800,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,335,000 after buying an additional 38,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Q2 by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,470,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,445,000 after purchasing an additional 179,514 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

