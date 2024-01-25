The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Stock Holdings Lifted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 269,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,835 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.26% of Toro worth $22,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Toro by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Toro by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in Toro by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Toro by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Toro by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Toro Stock Down 0.2 %

Toro stock opened at $93.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.92. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $117.17.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $983.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.65 million. Toro had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 29.60%. Toro’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 46.01%.

Insider Transactions at Toro

In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $165,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $165,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $471,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,399 shares of company stock valued at $729,874 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

