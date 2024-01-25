Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.63.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TLYS shares. Roth Mkm cut shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 4th. B. Riley cut Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.50 to $8.75 in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital cut Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Tilly’s Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TLYS opened at $7.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.07. Tilly’s has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.32 million, a P/E ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 1.61.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $166.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tilly’s will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tilly’s

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.42 per share, for a total transaction of $113,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,237,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,676,609.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.42 per share, for a total transaction of $113,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,237,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,676,609.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Seth R. Johnson sold 6,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $48,874.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 334,702 shares of company stock worth $2,561,957 over the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Tilly’s by 15.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in Tilly’s by 51.4% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Tilly’s by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Tilly’s by 32.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tilly’s by 2.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

