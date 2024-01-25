Timken (NYSE:TKR) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

Analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Timken currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.70.

TKR opened at $79.44 on Tuesday. Timken has a one year low of $65.71 and a one year high of $95.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.56.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.05). Timken had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Timken’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Timken will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $370,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,578,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Timken by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Timken by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Timken by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Timken by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Timken by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

