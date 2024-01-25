TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Shares Gap Up to $77.41

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $77.41, but opened at $95.44. TKO Group shares last traded at $93.52, with a volume of 3,470,820 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TKO shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on TKO Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TKO Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on TKO Group from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TKO Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Get TKO Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TKO Group

TKO Group Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 68.15 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.26. TKO Group had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TKO Group

In other TKO Group news, Director Steven R. Koonin purchased 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.80 per share, with a total value of $99,989.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,927.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven R. Koonin purchased 1,253 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,989.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,927.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel acquired 12,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,973.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,531 shares in the company, valued at $999,973.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TKO Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TKO. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in TKO Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TKO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.