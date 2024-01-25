Todd Berard Sells 1,232 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) CMO Todd Berard sold 1,232 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $20,648.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 115,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,791.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Todd Berard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Todd Berard sold 491 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $8,224.25.

On Friday, December 1st, Todd Berard sold 394 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $4,873.78.

On Monday, November 13th, Todd Berard sold 98 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $1,055.46.

BioLife Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $17.42 on Thursday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $26.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.00 million, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Institutional Trading of BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 66.04% and a negative return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $33.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.28 million. On average, equities analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 45.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 19,995 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 14.7% during the third quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 372,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 47,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 246.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

