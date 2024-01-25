Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,265 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 502,773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,297,000 after purchasing an additional 17,690 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 11,677.5% during the 3rd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 23,355 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 681,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,531,000 after purchasing an additional 301,088 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,463,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $220,561,000 after purchasing an additional 166,007 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BWA opened at $33.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.19. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.65.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.91.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

