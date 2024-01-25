Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 347 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BG. Country Trust Bank grew its position in Bunge Global by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Bunge Global by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bunge Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in Bunge Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bunge Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bunge Global Trading Down 1.2 %

Bunge Global stock opened at $89.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.01. Bunge Global SA has a 12 month low of $87.86 and a 12 month high of $116.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bunge Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bunge Global from $160.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

