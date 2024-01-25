Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 406 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in J. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total value of $701,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,418.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total value of $701,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,418.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $851,581.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 581,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,240,379.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,832 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,190 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $134.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $141.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.09 and a 200-day moving average of $131.19.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.12). Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

J has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

