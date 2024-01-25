Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 193 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after purchasing an additional 185,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,141,000 after purchasing an additional 466,197 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Clorox by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,149,000 after acquiring an additional 93,018 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Clorox by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,515,000 after acquiring an additional 21,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Clorox by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,800,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,675,000 after acquiring an additional 119,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Trading Down 2.6 %

CLX stock opened at $139.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.22. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $178.21. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 205.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.41.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 705.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.13.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

