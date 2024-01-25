Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 211 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in IDEX by 34.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in IDEX by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 24.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after purchasing an additional 16,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IEX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.67.

NYSE IEX opened at $205.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.35. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $183.76 and a twelve month high of $240.15. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $793.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.54 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 18.74%. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.53%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

