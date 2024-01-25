Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 85 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 93.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 123.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EPAM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.14.

EPAM Systems Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE EPAM opened at $288.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.50. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.99 and a 12-month high of $385.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.19. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,898.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,898.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,710 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

