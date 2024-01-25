Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $857,967,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 107,870.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,991,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985,706 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,856,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,284 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 527.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,150,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,726,000 after purchasing an additional 966,887 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,202,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,014,000 after purchasing an additional 952,018 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:BXP opened at $70.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 57.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.20. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $79.42.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 318.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Boston Properties from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

Boston Properties Company Profile

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

