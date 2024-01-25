Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HST. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,591,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,546,000 after buying an additional 850,003 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,496,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,181,000 after purchasing an additional 571,333 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 855,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,406,000 after purchasing an additional 339,113 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 22,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $280,737.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 441,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,731,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $280,737.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 441,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,731,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $231,493.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,686 shares in the company, valued at $34,892,330.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,219 shares of company stock valued at $844,318 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HST stock opened at $19.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.77. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $20.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

HST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

