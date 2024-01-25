Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $318,000 Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 305.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TECH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Bio-Techne from $104.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.78.

Bio-Techne Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of TECH stock opened at $71.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.31 and a 200-day moving average of $72.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.28. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $51.79 and a 1-year high of $89.91.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $276.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.81 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Further Reading

