Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $401,000 Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DT. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 6.1% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,137,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,038,000 after acquiring an additional 122,841 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Dynatrace by 2.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 345,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,762,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Dynatrace by 7.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Dynatrace during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Dynatrace by 7.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DT. DA Davidson raised shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.13.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $58.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.52. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 102.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.13. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.39 and a 1 year high of $59.38.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $351.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.61 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $371,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,401,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $371,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,401,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $455,234,900.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,857,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,177,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,905,993 shares of company stock worth $460,442,554. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

