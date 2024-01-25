Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $407,000 Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRU. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in TransUnion by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 292,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,981,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in TransUnion by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in TransUnion by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in TransUnion by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 171,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,346,000 after buying an additional 8,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in TransUnion by 569.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Insider Activity

In other TransUnion news, Director Thomas L. Monahan purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.46 per share, with a total value of $103,428.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,819.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TransUnion news, Director Linda Zukauckas purchased 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.62 per share, with a total value of $102,507.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,407.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas L. Monahan purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.46 per share, with a total value of $103,428.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,819.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Price Performance

NYSE:TRU opened at $69.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $42.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.75.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $968.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.95 million. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is -32.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRU. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on TransUnion from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com raised TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TransUnion from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TransUnion from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded TransUnion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TRU

About TransUnion

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.