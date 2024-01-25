Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.1% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 94,153.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,261,537,000 after acquiring an additional 200,345,509 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after acquiring an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,807.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,487,226,000 after acquiring an additional 54,077,519 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,059,614,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,368,961,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $3,198,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,163,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $3,198,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,163,148.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,459 shares of company stock valued at $25,949,772 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $150.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.66. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $151.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.14.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

