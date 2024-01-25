Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $67.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $53.53 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.83.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.59.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCEP shares. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BNP Paribas raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.35.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

