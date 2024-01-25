Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 175 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,195,000 after acquiring an additional 184,047 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,712,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,419,056,000 after acquiring an additional 874,625 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $476,588,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,175,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,808,000 after buying an additional 1,151,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,487,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,706,000 after buying an additional 14,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

ESS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $241.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $226.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.56.

ESS stock opened at $234.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.59 and a 200 day moving average of $229.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.03 and a 52 week high of $252.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.37%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

